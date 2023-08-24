Evening brief: Red alert in 6 districts as rain continues to batter Himachal, and all the latest news

Rain continues to batter Himachal, red alert in six districts

Himachal Pradesh continued to bear the brunt of incessant rain triggering landslides, leading to buildings collapsing at Anni in Kullu district and blocking four highways on Thursday even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, predicting heavy to very rainfall in six districts of the state. Read More

Norway becomes 3rd country to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine: Report

Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine for its battle against Russia's invasion, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. Read More

Dental health tips to ace a shining and perfect smile

A radiant smile holds immense power, positively impacting various aspects of one's life beyond mere appearance and it is crucial for today's youth to recognise the importance of a comprehensive dental care routine as it contributes to a resilient personality. Read More

‘Moon meetha karo’: Amul celebrates India’s Chandrayaan-3 landing with illustrations

After India successfully soft-landed Chandrayaan-3’s rover Pragyan on the south pole of the Moon on August 23, Amul celebrated by sharing creative illustrations on social media. “We thank the ISRO team for their continuous service to take India to greater heights,” wrote Amul while sharing three illustrations on Instagram. Read More

Virat Kohli takes social media by storm by announcing his new yo-yo score ahead of Asia Cup

At 34, Virat Kohli is showing no signs of slowing down. If anything, he is ready to push the boundaries and challenge himself every day. Widely regarded as one of the fittest cricketers going around, Kohli on Thursday, took the Yo-Yo fitness and passed it with flying colours. Read More

