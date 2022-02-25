Evening brief: Returnee says students left behind in Ukraine asked to remain inside hostels, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Students left behind in Ukraine asked to remain inside hostels, says returnee

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A student at Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy, Anand said the foreigners stuck in Ukraine faced aggression of the Russian forces and suspicion of Ukraine’s army. Read more

Make Molotov cocktails: Ukraine asks residents to make petrol bombs, teaches how

'We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment! 'Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!' Ukraine's ministry of defence tweeted. Read more

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings headline two groups in IPL 2022, final to be played on May 29

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off from March 26 onwards with the 10 franchises divided into two separate groups for a total of 74 matches in the 2022 edition. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Fame Game review: Madhuri Dixit-led Netflix series is a deceptive mystery

Madhuri Dixit plays Bollywood diva Anamika Anand, who goes missing after an awards function. The episodes move back and forth in time, revealing a little about Anamika’s life in the past. Read more

Relationship tips: 6 ways to build deeper connection with your partner

If you have not been spending enough time with your partner lately, you will realise that you are growing emotionally distant and that is not a nice feeling. Just as one craves for 'me time', the importance of 'we time' is no less. Read more

The last hug: Ukrainian man bids tearful goodbye to his daughter

As Russian forces have entered Ukraine, hundreds of families are leaving for a safer destination. Social media is filled with many such posts where families are parting ways due to the conflict. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}