Make Molotov cocktails: Ukraine asks residents to make petrol bombs, teaches how

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already appealed to the citizens that whoever is ready to defend the country will be provided with weapons. Now the ministry of defence has taken to social media urging the civilians to make Molotov cocktails to neutralise the occupier. In a post from the verified Twitter page of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, it said: 'In Obolon... We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment! 'Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!'

❗️увага



На Оболоні ворожа ДРГ.

Просимо громадян повідомляти про пересування техніки!

Виготовляти коктейлі «Молотова», знешкоджувати окупанта!

Мирним мешканцям - бути обережними! Не покидати оселі! — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

Earlier, the president had tweeted, "We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities...We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities."

🇺🇦 #Ukraine



The Ukrainian defense ministry has released instructions for Kyiv residents on how to make Molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/cTpedMoFax — Xy5Z89🇩🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@Xy5Z89) February 25, 2022

Molotov cocktails are petrol bombs which can be made comparatively easily. A glass bottle containing petrol or any inflammable substance such as alcohol used to create fire on a target is what a Molotov cocktail is. The name was coined by the Finns during the Winter War and has a reference to Soviet foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov.

With Russia closing in on Kyiv on the second day of the clashes, the ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine distributed weapons to the deputies of the parliament.

A day after Russia declared war on Ukraine, Kyiv came under attack with Russian forces invading the capital. Ukrainian officials said a Russian aircraft had been shot down and crashed into a building in Kyiv overnight, setting it ablaze and injuring eight people.

