Make Molotov cocktails: Ukraine asks residents to make petrol bombs, teaches how
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already appealed to the citizens that whoever is ready to defend the country will be provided with weapons. Now the ministry of defence has taken to social media urging the civilians to make Molotov cocktails to neutralise the occupier. In a post from the verified Twitter page of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, it said: 'In Obolon... We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment! 'Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!'
Follow live updates of the Russia-Ukraine crisis
Earlier, the president had tweeted, "We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities...We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities."
Molotov cocktails are petrol bombs which can be made comparatively easily. A glass bottle containing petrol or any inflammable substance such as alcohol used to create fire on a target is what a Molotov cocktail is. The name was coined by the Finns during the Winter War and has a reference to Soviet foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov.
With Russia closing in on Kyiv on the second day of the clashes, the ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine distributed weapons to the deputies of the parliament.
A day after Russia declared war on Ukraine, Kyiv came under attack with Russian forces invading the capital. Ukrainian officials said a Russian aircraft had been shot down and crashed into a building in Kyiv overnight, setting it ablaze and injuring eight people.
-
Ukraine war: Does Russia care about sanctions? Measures that nations are taking
US President Joe Biden also announced a series of fresh measures against Kremlin. He said Putin had a "sinister vision of the world" and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union.
-
How Western sanctions will target Russia?
US President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies will announce "severe sanctions" with further measures.
-
'Had no other choice', 'was forced': What Putin says to defend war on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday defended his action that has brought the world to the precipice of war and said he had no other option but to order the special operation against Ukraine. All previous attempts of Moscow to change the security situation had come to nothing.
-
Chernobyl plant captured; Kyiv under curfew: What is happening in Ukraine?
Russia-Ukraine war: Several parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region are no longer under Kyiv's control, the regional administration said, as Russian forces attacked by land, sea and air.
-
‘Not an excuse’: NATO on Russia's invasion of Ukraine over alliance membership
NATO chief Jens Stolenberg said that is not the kind of world where “we want to live in" where “big powers” like Russia uses military forces to try to “coerce” all the countries. “And if they don't act as they want, they (Russia-like nations) invade them,” he added.