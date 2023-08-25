Daily brief: Rover Pragyan travels 8 metres on moon, payloads performing nominally; and all the latest news

Rover Pragyan travels 8 metres on moon, payloads performing nominally

Pragyan Rover has travelled 8 metres on the surface of the moon since it rolled out of lander Vikram. Isro confirmed all planned rover movements have been verified and Pragyan's payloads which will carry out the experiments are turned on. All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and rover are performing nominally. After India achieved the milestone of soft-landing on the south pole of the moon, now all eyes are on the findings of the mission that Pragyan will undertake. Read Here.

‘I urged Prigozhin to watch out…Wagner will live in Belarus’: President Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that he had warned Russian mercenary chiefs Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin to watch out for possible threats to their lives, and he insisted that Wagner fighters would remain in Belarus. Read Here.

US Open women's singles preview, prediction: Time to strike for Coco Gauff or will WTA’s Big 3 dominate in New York?

The atmosphere on Arthur Ashe Stadium on that Tuesday night in September 2022 was reminiscent to the one Serena Williams produced throughout her illustrious career. Under the closed roof, to keep the rain away, for the round of 16 tie in women's singles, Coco Gauff had managed to rile up the crowd to generate a crowd energy so loud that at one point that her opponent, Shuai Zhang of China, had to cover her ears. With the home crowd behind her, Gauff, who had earlier that year reached her maiden Grand Slam final in French Open, had managed to script her best ever run at the US Open. Read Here.

How to manage eczema flare-ups during monsoon; 7 home remedies that can help

Eczema can worsen in monsoon season for a range of reasons from excess humidity to growth of microbes like fungi and bacteria. Allergic reactions can also make eczema unmanageable during this time of the year and it's important to take care of your skin in these hot and humid conditions. Due to increased moisture on the skin, its natural barrier function may take a beating, leading to eczema flare-up. Excessive sweating can also irritate sensitive skin and could cause skin issues. During monsoon, temperatures are usually warm which can increase itchiness and discomfort. Read Here.

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana is the best thing in this messy, massy comedy of errors

It must have been a difficult transition for Ayushmann Khurrana from being Bollywood's poster boy to becoming its Dream Girl. And you have to give it to him for taking such risks, portraying ‘Pooja’ without letting it get out of hand. Whether it pays off or not is a different story. On the face of it, Dream Girl 2 is audacious, unapologetic and entertaining. However, I personally don't like to devalue a film by calling it a slapstick or no-brainer. One must use their brain even when laughing. Read Here.

Ananva Pandav, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in ethnic jacket sets

From Ananya Panday to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here is a look at celebrities slaying in ethnic jacket sets. Read Here.

