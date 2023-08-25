How to manage eczema flare-ups during monsoon; 7 home remedies that can help

Eczema can worsen in monsoon season for a range of reasons from excess humidity to growth of microbes like fungi and bacteria. Allergic reactions can also make eczema unmanageable during this time of the year and it's important to take care of your skin in these hot and humid conditions. Due to increased moisture on the skin, its natural barrier function may take a beating, leading to eczema flare-up. Excessive sweating can also irritate sensitive skin and could cause skin issues. During monsoon, temperatures are usually warm which can increase itchiness and discomfort. (Also read: 5 natural remedies to relieve eczema symptoms) Excessive sweating can also irritate sensitive skin and could cause skin issues. During monsoon, temperatures are usually warm which can increase itchiness and discomfort.

"Managing eczema flare-ups during the monsoon season can be challenging due to increased humidity and moisture. Here are seven home remedies that may help alleviate symptoms," says Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Dr Kapoor shares home remedies to soothe your skin and manage eczema during humid weather:

1. Hydration

Drink plenty of water to maintain skin hydration from within, which can help reduce dryness and itching.

2. Moisturize

Apply a thick, fragrance-free moisturizer multiple times a day to lock in moisture. Opt for ointments or creams over lotions.

3. Cool showers

Take short, lukewarm showers instead of hot baths to avoid drying out the skin. Pat yourself dry gently with a soft towel.

4. Cotton clothing

Wear loose-fitting, breathable cotton clothing to prevent irritation and allow your skin to breathe.

5. Avoid triggers

Identify and avoid triggers that worsen your eczema, such as certain fabrics, fragrances, or harsh soaps.

6. Oatmeal baths

Add colloidal oatmeal to your bathwater to soothe irritated skin. It can help reduce itching and inflammation.

7. Coconut oil

Apply virgin coconut oil to affected areas. Its anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties may provide relief.

"Remember, these remedies might not work for everyone, and it's important to consult a dermatologist before trying any new treatments. If your eczema worsens or persists, seeking professional medical advice is essential," says Dr Kapoor.