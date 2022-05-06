Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: Russia lost 24,900 troops, 1,110 tanks, Ukrainian govt claims on Russian losses, and all the latest news

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict near Novoazovsk in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 06, 2022 05:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘24,900 soldiers, 1,110 tanks…’: Russia's losses according to Ukrainian govt

Russia lost nearly 25000 troops since its invasion on Ukraine began on February 24, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in its tweet on Friday. Read more

On Tajinder Bagga's arrest, BJP reminds Kejriwal of ‘Modi is a psycopath’ tweet

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday reminded chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of his ‘psychopath’ tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

'Sachin could've got those 6 runs. Don't think 2 overs would've made a difference': Yuvraj on Multan declaration

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has opened up on the infamous Indian declaration during the 2004 Test against Pakistan in Multan. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan hosts diplomats at Mannat, Canada's consul general says she 'understands King Khan's charm now'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently met and hosted the consul general of several countries including France, Canada, and Quebec among others. Read more

Heatwave: Doctors reveal all you need to know about its causes, symptoms, prevention tips and how it can lead to stroke

Come summers and the blazing sun has the potential to drain our energy, make us dehydrated or fall sick. Read more

'Abducted' & 'freed': Tajinder Bagga's arrest triggers police vs police fight

Massive showdown after Punjab Police arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Janakpuri residence in Delhi. Watch here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal
