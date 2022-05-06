Shah Rukh Khan hosts diplomats at Mannat, Canada's consul general says she 'understands King Khan's charm now'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently met and hosted the consul general of several countries including France, Canada, and Quebec among others, at his Mumbai home, Mannat. The actor was seen in a blue t-shirt and denims. Taking to Twitter, Canada’s Consul General in Mumbai Diedrah Kelly shared pictures with the actor. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan greets cheering fans outside Mannat on Eid for first time in two years, fans call it 'perfect Eidi')

She captioned her post, "I understand the charm that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the (world emoji). Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk and @gaurikhan for your warm welcome. I look forward to further strengthen ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canada Film Industry."

I understand the charm ✨that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the🌏.



Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for your warm welcome.🙏😊

I look fwd to further strengthen ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the 🇨🇦 Film Industry. pic.twitter.com/gVNNrb2lB1 — Diedrah Kelly (@DiedrahKelly) May 6, 2022

@Quebec_India tweeted a picture of Shah Rukh and wrote, "A beautiful evening with @iamsrk at his home with some representatives of the Mumbai consular corps. The Bollywood superstar discussed the Quebec #cinéma and its ultra modern #studios. Thank you very much Shah Rukh Khan for this invitation! #film #Cinema #VFX #Quebec."

Shah Rukh hosted consul general at Mannat.

Thank you @iamsrk for meeting tonight - and for so many great movies! Great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy @EdinburghUni awarded you an honorary doctorate !!!). pic.twitter.com/76ITaUlsM4 — Alan Gemmell (@alangemmell) May 5, 2022

Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, consul general of France in Mumbai, also tweeted a picture with Shah Rukh, He captioned the post, "Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon. #ShahRukhKhan."

The get together came a few days after Shah Rukh Khan recently treated his fans to a surprise appearance at Mannat on Eid as he revived the annual tradition of greeting his scores of admirers stationed outside his Bandra home. It was for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that Shah Rukh appeared outside Mannat and waved at his fans. He greeted them with folded hands, flying kisses and struck his signature arms wide open pose.

Later, Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared a selfie with hundreds of fans. "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love, happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will finally make his Bollywood comeback after four years with Pathaan releasing on January 25, 2023. He has also confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki which is to be released on December 23, 2023.

