Shah Rukh Khan greets cheering fans outside Mannat on Eid for first time in two years, fans call it 'perfect Eidi'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday greeted his fans, stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat, on the occasion of Eid. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared two selfies with hundreds of his fans waving as they stood near Mannat. Shah Rukh captioned the post, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!" (Also Read | Hundreds throng Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on Eid for a glimpse of the actor, chant his name. Watch)

How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!! pic.twitter.com/zsxyB783gR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2022

Actor Salman Khan too greeted fans from the balcony of his Bandra home on Tuesday evening on Eid. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account, Salman waved at his fans and flashed a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.

Meanwhile, fans of Shah Rukh hooted and screamed as the actor greeted them on the occasion with an appearance at Mannat, after a gap of two years. Several pictures and videos of the actor showed him waving, blowing kisses, wishing them on Eid, bowing and folding his hands. The actor also gave his signature pose, with his arms wide open, as he stood on the iron balcony just at the entrance of Mannat.

Shah Rukh also clicked selfies with his fans stationed outside his home. For meeting his fans, Shah Rukh opted for casuals--royal blue T-shirt, light denims and white sneakers. The actor greeted his fans for several minutes. Taking to Twitter, several fans expressed their happiness. A fan wrote, “A perfect Eidi for us.”

Earlier in the day, hundreds of fans were seen outside Mannat. Shah Rukh has made it a tradition over the years to step out on his balcony on Eid and greet his fans. The actor didn't appear on Eid in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the last few years, Shah Rukh's youngest child, son AbRam, had also accompanied him to the balcony.

In 2019, American late-night host David Letterman also joined Shah Rukh and AbRam as they shot for his Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. David was left dumbstruck as the crowd cheered for Shah Rukh on the occasion. Later, Shah Rukh shared a clip on Twitter and thanked his fans. “Thank u all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless you all with health and happiness," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has two projects in the pipeline--Pathaan and Dunki. Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Dunki will be Shah Rukh's first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is set to release in cinemas on December 22, 2023. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani, who will also produce the project with Gauri Khan. The film went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

Salman will be seen next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.

