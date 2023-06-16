Evening brief: 'Stalin afraid Senthil Balaji might reveal truth', says AIADMK; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Stalin afraid Senthil Balaji might reveal truth': AIADMK's jibe at Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (MK Stalin | Facebook)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's visit to a Chennai hospital - to check-in on minister V Senthil Balaji after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate - was due to 'fear', ex-CM Edappadi Palaniswami said Friday. Read more

‘Always placed hopes on US people’: China's Xi Jinping after meeting 'old friend' Bill Gates

President Xi Jinping told his "old friend" Bill Gates on Friday that China had always placed its hopes in the American people, after the Microsoft co-founder's foundation pledged $50 million to help Chinese efforts to battle disease. Read more

'I should've never become a bowler': Ashwin's distressing remark in reaction to Gavaskar's old ‘horses for courses’ rant

India legend Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming at captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid when No.1 ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped from the India XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia last week at The Oval. Read more

Adipurush: Internet calls out 'cringe' dialogues like ‘Lanka laga denge’, say ‘ye international bezti karaege’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adipurush has finally released in cinemas, and the viewers can't help but point out how cringeworthy the dialogues are. Read more

How to choose the right turmeric powder, ways to consume it on empty stomach

Turmeric has been a part of Indian diet since time immemorial. From being used in curries to medicinal preparations, turmeric has been strongly recommended by Ayurveda to keep inflammation at bay and supply body with the necessary antioxidants. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON