Evening brief: Stalin speaks to Nitish Kumar over safety of Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu; all the latest news

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (PTI)

Stalin speaks to Nitish Kumar amid 'fake news' of attacks on Biharis in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin spoke to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Saturday amid concerns over the safety of Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu, triggered by reports that the Tamil Nadu police have called fake. Read more

BJP's Prashant Umrao booked after tweet claiming ‘attack on Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu'

The Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday registered an FIR against a Twitter user Mohammed Tanvir, whose profile described him as a journalist, and Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Prashant Patel Umrao under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disinformation and claiming that migrant workers have been fatally attacked in Tamil Nadu. Read more

Man dances to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Cutiepie to surprise best friend at her mehendi ceremony. Watch

There are people who love doing something special during the wedding or pre-wedding festivities of their best friends to make things extra special. Read more

Sushmita Sen on suffering heart attack: 'My only request to hospital was that nobody should know I was admitted'

Sushmita Sen had taken to Instagram on Thursday and revealed that she had suffered a heart attack a few days ago. In the post, she also spoke about how timely treatment helped her as she mentioned that she underwent angioplasty and stent placement. Read more

'I padded up in 2nd or 3rd over but Rohit Sharma made me sit....': Dinesh Karthik narrates unheard Nidahas Trophy tale

At 36 last year, an out-of-reckoning Dinesh Karthik scripted an inspirational return to not just in the sport, but also made it to the T20 World Cup side. Read more

