Evening brief: Telangana BJP MLA booked for hurting religious sentiments, and all the latest news

Telangana BJP MLA booked after alleged video shows him hurting religious beliefs

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has been booked by Hyderabad Police for allegedly hurting the religious beliefs of a minority community by making defamatory remarks. Read more

Sidhu Moosewala’s father calls for freeing Punjab of organised gangs of criminals

Eleven days after the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, his father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday called for freeing Punjab from organised gangs of criminals. Read more

Supertech's Noida twin towers to be razed on August 21

The demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A— the tallest structures in the country to be razed in a controlled implosion— will take place on August 21. Read more

Mithali Raj, veteran India batter and captain, retires from international cricket

Mithali Raj, the quintessential legend of Indian cricket, has announced her retirement from international cricket. Read more

Neena Gupta felt she was offered too much money for a recent project, asked her manager 'itne kyu maange'

Neena Gupta, who had to take to social media to ask for work a few years ago, has revealed that she is at a healthy stage of her career where she is being offered diverse roles and good money for work. Read more

Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India

Porsche India on Wednesday introduced its pre-owned car service program Porsche Approved. Read more

