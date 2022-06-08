Sidhu Moosewala’s father calls for freeing Punjab of organised gangs of criminals

Mansa: Eleven days after the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, his father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday called for freeing Punjab from organised gangs of criminals. Addressing a prayer ceremony for his son, he added he will not rest until he gets justice. “But we will first give the Punjab government time to complete the investigation. If things are not found to be in the right direction, I will release a video for the next action plan for justice. We want to know the motive behind the killing.”

Moosewala was killed a day after his security was scaled down along with that of 424 others. Last week, the Punjab Police reconstituted a special investigation team to expedite the investigation into the murder. Eight people have been arrested in the case so far.

Singh, an ex-serviceman, urged social media users to desist from maligning his son’s image. “He never indulged in any wrong activities. We are still unaware of why our son was killed. He could have hired private security had he been involved in any wrongful action. He worked hard for what he achieved.”

Singh said it was painful to see some people start fake online donation collection campaigns in Moosewala’s memory. “Please do not get misled by all this.”

Singh thanked all those who offered support to the family, including politicians such as Union home minister Amit Shah, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Joining politics was Sidhu’s own decision though we had strong reservations. We are still in shock and social media is fuelling baseless conspiracy theories.”