Evening brief: TMC spokesperson blasts BJP for linking Tunisha's death to 'love jihad', and all the latest news

'Sick monsters': Trinamool spokesperson blasts BJP for linking Tunisha Sharma's death to 'love jihad'

To call the BJP a ‘sick monster’ would be an understatement, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale said on Monday, as he lambasted the party over claims by some of its leaders that the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on Saturday, is a case of ‘love jihad.’ Read more

Yogi Adityanath carries Sikh holy book while on Veer Bal Diwas. Watch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen carrying the Sikh holy book on his head during a celebration of 'Veer Bal Diwas' at his residence in Lucknow on Monday. Read more

Experts on ways to take care of Keratosis Pilaris or ‘chicken skin’ this winter

Keratosis Pilaris is multifactorial and affects the extensor surfaces of the arms and thighs where it first appears in early childhood and progresses, becoming most extensive during the second and third decades of life. This health condition is associated with many other conditions on the skin, like atopic eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, malnutrition and diabetes. Read more

When Tunisha Sharma revealed she battled depression before 2018, said 'I had turned into zombie, hated going to work'

Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on Saturday, had been battling depression before 2018. The late actor had even taken medication around 2018. In an earlier interview, Tunisha Sharma had also said that she had battled anxiety, adding that she took treatment for it as well. Read more

Babar Azam shatters Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara's staggering captaincy records with 9th Test century against New Zealand

It hasn't been the best of times for Pakistan cricket and for captain Babar Azam, with the team suffering a humiliating whitewash at home against England, which subsequently led to the removal of Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman and the Muhammad Wasim-led selection panel. Read more

