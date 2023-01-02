Evening brief: Travelling on roads riskiest between 3pm and 9pm, says govt data, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

3pm-9pm riskiest to be on roads. Top 10 states in accidents, fatalities on NH

In line with the pattern observed over the past five years, the time interval between 6pm to 9pm recorded the maximum number of road accidents in 2021, according to government data. Read more

ICC passes verdict on Michael Neser's controversial catch in BBL

Michael Neser hogged the limelight as Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Sixers by 15 runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture in Brisbane, on Sunday. Read more

Meghan Markle to write memoir? Maybe after… Prince Harry's drops next week

Meghan Markle may be looking to write her own memoir, following in her husband Prince Harry’s footsteps, a report said. Meghan Markle is tipped to put pen to paper to write her memoirs as part of her and Prince Harry’s four book deal with Penguin Random House, the Mirror reported. Read here

Vivek Agnihotri receives threats over Pathaan comment, invokes 'badshah' Shah Rukh Khan's words on 'negativity'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who recently posted a video on Twitter criticising Pathaan song Besharam Rang, has now shared several screenshots of receiving threatening messages. Read more

Need ways to help your child deal with defeat? See here

