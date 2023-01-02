3pm-9pm riskiest to be on roads. Top 10 states in accidents, fatalities on NH

In line with the pattern observed over the past five years, the time interval between 6pm to 9pm recorded the maximum number of road accidents in 2021, according to government data. The time period between 3pm to 6pm was the second riskiest in terms of road accidents, making afternoon and evening times the most dangerous to be on the road as it comprised nearly 39% of the total recorded road accidents.

On the other hand, the time period between 12am to 6am was considered the safest as it saw less than 10% of the total road accidents registered in 2021.

The annual report ‘Road Accidents in India — 2021’, released by the ministry of road transport and highways, showed that Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of fatalities resulting from road accidents on national highways. Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents on National Highways in 2021.

Elaborating on spatial and intertemporal distribution of road accidents, the report also underlined that the road accidents and accident related deaths were more of a rural phenomenon than an urban one.

“Hence, in 2021, about 69 per cent of road accidents death took place in rural area where as urban area accounted for 31 per cent of total deaths in the country,” it said.

In 2021, road accidents in India claimed about 1.5 lakh lives and caused injuries to more than 3.8 lakh people, according to the data. The worst-affected age group in road accidents was 18-45 years, which accounted for about 67 per cent of fatalities linked to road accidents.

Top 10 states in number of accidents on National Highways

States/UTs 2021 % Share in Total Tamil Nadu 16,869 13.1 Uttar Pradesh 14,540 11.3 Karnataka 11,462 8.9 Madhya Pradesh 11,030 8.6 Andhra Pradesh 8,241 6.4 Kerala 8,048 6.2 Maharashtra 7,501 5.8 Telangana 7,214 5.6 Rajasthan 6,424 5.0 Bihar 4,349 3.4

Top 10 states in number of fatalities on National Highways

States/UTs 2021 % Share in Total Uttar Pradesh 8,506 15.2 Tamil Nadu 5,263 9.4 Maharashtra 4,080 7.3 Rajasthan 3,829 6.8 Andhra Pradesh 3,602 6.4 Bihar 3,517 6.3 Karnataka 3,487 6.2 Madhya Pradesh 3,389 6.1 Telangana 2,735 4.9 West Bengal 2,177 3.9

