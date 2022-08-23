Evening brief: Two infiltrators from Pak killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Two infiltrators from Pakistan killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera region

Indian Army on Monday night foiled an infiltration bid and reportedly killed two infiltrators from Pakistan long the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Read more

Rubaiya Sayeed skips court hearing in trial against Yasin Malik, warrant issued

A special Jammu court on Tuesday issued bailable warrants against former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed’s daughter Rubaiya Sayeed after she didn’t turn up at the trial against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in connection with her abduction in December 1989. Read more

'If Virat Kohli gets a fifty in first game, mouths will be shut': Ravi Shastri ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tie

Having gone without an international century for over 1000 days and battling poor form, Virat Kohli will be the cynosure of all eyes when India begin their campaign at the Asia Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli will be returning after a break, having skipped India's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe, and the belief is that this-month long hiatus would have given the former India captain enough time to think about his game and come up with wherewithal which would help him emerge out of his slump. Read more

Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack; experts on what causes sudden cardiac arrest

Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and former Bigg Boss contestant died of heart attack in Goa at the age of 43 on Tuesday (August 23). A spate of sudden heart attacks in young personalities from the entertainment industry in the recent past has sent shockwaves across the country. Read more

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen confirm being approached for Bigg Boss 16; she says: Don’t have any problem doing show with him

Actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen confirmed they have been approached for Bigg Boss 16. The couple grabbed attention following reports of divorce. In a recent interview, both Charu and Rajeev said they’ve been offered the latest season of the show, which has long been hosted by actor Salman Khan. Read more

