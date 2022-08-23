Two infiltrators from Pakistan killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera region

Indian Army on Monday night foiled an infiltration bid and reportedly killed two infiltrators from Pakistan long the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Defence spokesperson lieutenant colonel Devender Anand said, “On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowshera sector”.

Also Read: 700 local youths recruited by terror groups in J&K in 4 yrs

“In reconnaissance by a quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed. The area is being scanned further,” he added.

He also informed that the bodies were lying in a mine field.

More details are awaited.