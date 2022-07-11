700 local youths recruited by terror groups in J&K in 4 yrs
Terrorist groups recruited 700 Jammu and Kashmir youths into their fold in the last four years, while 141 terrorists, the majority of them foreigners, are currently active in the union territory, officials said.
The presence of a large number of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir indicates unabated infiltration from terror launch pads across the border.
According to Union Ministry of Home Affairs statistics, a total of 82 foreign terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir as on July 5, 2022, while there were 59 active local terrorists.
The terrorists mostly belong to outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, its offshoot The Resistance Front, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen, an official said, citing the data.
Different terror groups have recruited 700 local youths in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years — 187 in 2018, 121 in 2019, 181 in 2020 and 142 in 2021.
By the end of June this year, 69 youths had been recruited by terror groups into their fold.
Security forces have eliminated 125 terrorists in 55 encounters so far this year. Of these, 91 were locals and 34 foreigners.
Besides, 123 terrorists were apprehended in these encounters and large quantities of arms and ammunition recovered from their possession.
As many as 172 terrorists were apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, 251 in 2020, 148 in 2019 and 185 in 2018, according to the data.
Two security personnel have lost their lives in terror incidents so far this year and 23 were injured. Twenty civilians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terror incidents this year.
Jammu and Kashmir has seen eight grenade attack incidents this year.
According to the data, 146 terrorists, three security personnel and 41 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terror incidents in 2021; 215 terrorists, 19 security personnel and 38 civilians were killed in 2020; 148 terrorists, 49 security personnel and 46 civilians were killed in 2019; and 185 terrorists, seven security personnel and 72 civilians were killed in 2018.
A total of 63 security personnel were injured in terror incidents in 2021, 165 in 2020, 376 in 2019 and 765 in 2018, the data showed.
-
Spice of Life | Two promises for the love of daughters
Maya American poet, Angelou When I conceived my second child, I was more than happy to pay regular visits to my gynaecologist for pre-natal check-ups. The gynaecologist looked perturbed. Much for female empowerment! I was still considering how to console her when she took my hand in hers and said, “I would totally understand if you would also like to swap me for some other doctor since you already have a daughter.”
-
MC to launch ‘Swachhta ki Pathshala’ at Chandigarh schools
Looking to inculcate the lessons of environment preservation and cleanliness in school children, the municipal corporation will kick off an awareness campaign in the city's schools from this week. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and two joint commissioners will go to schools and hold classes for students starting from Class 6 to 12 under the campaign “Swachhta ki Pathshala”.
-
Congress will change Mohali mayor at the right time: Warring
Two days after the Congress expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi for six years over anti-party activities, party's Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said they will find replacements for the two posts and also appoint a new mayor at the right time.
-
Atal Tunnel bumps up tourist influx to Lahaul-Spiti by 300%
The Atal Tunnel, which has the distinction of being the longest tunnel in the world at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, has bumped up tourist inflow to the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti by 300%. Before the Prime Minister inaugurated the strategic tunnel in October 2020 around 47,979 domestic tourists and 4,382 foreigners had visited the district, which increased to 65,522 and 4,112 after the opening.
-
Tree collapse at Carmel Convent: Bus attendant still critical, student undergoes spine surgery
A bus attendant and two students, who were injured in the tree collapse accident at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on Friday, continue to be admitted at PGIMER. The bus attendant, a resident of Kishangarh village, 40, Sheela, had suffered severe head injuries in the incident and slipped into a coma the same day. Along with Sheela, a total of three students were referred to the Advanced Trauma Centre at PGIMER following the incident.
