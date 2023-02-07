Evening brief: Uddhav faction to boycott motion of thanks over Adani row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uddhav camp digs its heels on JPC probe into Adani, to boycott motion of thanks

Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to boycott the motion of thanks to the President's address over the unfulfilled demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of stock manipulation and fraud against Adani Group, party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday. Read more

Bajrang Dal worker allegedly shot dead in Udaipur, activists stage protest

The activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) continued their dharna and refused to accept the body of Rajendra Parmar aka Raju Teli, a Bajrang Dal convenor, who was allegedly shot dead on Monday evening in Udaipur. Read more

‘Where's my mum?’: Distressing stories of children after deadly Turkey, Syria earthquakes

While rescue teams are scrambling to find survivors trapped under debris after a series of massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, some heart-wrenching videos of children and their parents have emerged on social media claiming to be from the disaster-struck countries. Read more

KL Rahul ends silence on his batting position in Nagpur Test vs Australia; hints at India's playing XI

When Australia had last visited India in 2017, KL Rahul had scored 393 runs with six half-century scores. He was the third-highest run-getter in the series. Read more

Band baja to ghodi: Sidharth Malhotra is all set for royal baraat to marry Kiara Advani

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is ready to take the plunge on Tuesday with his girlfriend Kiara Advani. Read more

