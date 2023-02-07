Bajrang Dal worker allegedly shot dead in Udaipur, activists stage protest

The activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) continued their dharna and refused to accept the body of Rajendra Parmar aka Raju Teli, a Bajrang Dal convenor, who was allegedly shot dead on Monday evening in Udaipur.

Police said that Parmar was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on Monday outside his shop at Mullatalai Circle. However, one Pritam Singh took responsibility for the alleged murder of the leader, claiming Parmar was trying to illegally grab the land of his uncle.

Udaipur superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Sharma said the preliminary probe reveals that the killing was due to personal enmity over a land dispute. He said that an investigation into the matter has been launched and they are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area where Parmar was shot.

The SP further said that Parmar was a history-sheeter and had murder, kidnapping and extortion cases against him.

Meanwhile, the activists, family members and relatives, who staged a sit-in outside the mortuary, demanded immediate arrest of the accused and a government job for the kin.

VHP leader Sukh Lal Lohar said the police are portraying a false image of the deceased leader by calling him a ‘history sheeter’ and demanded a government job for next of the kin of Parmar.

“We will not allow conducting the post mortem till the accused are arrested. The protest will continue,” he said.

Parmar’s brother Sanju said his brother had no issues with anyone and demanded the accused should be arrested immediately.