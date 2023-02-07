Junior railway engineer dies after getting shot during wedding in Bhojpur

A junior engineer, posted at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya rail division of east central railway, was killed in a dispute between two groups of youths during a dance programme at a wedding ceremony held at Pakri village in Bhojpur district on Monday late night, police said.

The victim was identified as Abhishek Kumar Singh, 23, of Pakri village.

Also Read: Man threatens people with knife, shot at by cops in Kalaburagi

Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar said that at the time of the wedding procession, a dispute broke out between local youths and the youths of the groom’s side in which a local youth fired shots and hit Singh leading to his death.

Two groups of youths had a scuffle over the choice of a song for dance which led to the firing and one of the bullets hit the junior engineer resulting in his death, SP Kumar said.

He said that his body was sent to Ara Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

The SP added that they have identified the youth who fired the gun and his associates and are being carried out to arrest them.