Uddhav camp digs its heels on JPC probe into Adani, to boycott motion of thanks

Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to boycott the motion of thanks to the President's address over the unfulfilled demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of stock manipulation and fraud against Adani Group, party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

“As united opposition we demand the government to constitute a JPC over the stock manipulation of a group, over pricing and round tripping in the stock market, hence @ShivSena has decided to boycott the motion of thanks,” Raut said in a tweet. “We demand JPC to get to the bottom of the truth.”

Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also reiterated the demand for a JPC saying the government "owes accountability and transparency to the nation."

“Shiv Sena will not participate in the President’s Speech- Motion of Thanks, there is no compromise in our demand for a JPC before any other discussion, the government of India owes accountability and transparency to the nation,” she tweeted.

Parliament faced repeated disruptions today as Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House demanding an immediate discussion on the Adani Group issue and a response by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked BJP regarding a JPC probe in the matter.

"We are saying that we will take part in the discussion. But you accept our demand for a proper inquiry and constitution of a JPC or CJI-monitored probe on the Adani issue. Why are you nervous? What is wrong here, why can't you do it? They're running away from discussion, not us," he said.

The Opposition parties are demanding discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following a report by a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research which made allegations against some companies of Adani group.

