Evening brief: Union minister Anurag Thakur's message amid row over films, and all the latest news

'Shouldn't comment without info': Union Min on movies amid #boycottPathaan calls

Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticised those who encourage negative comments without full information about a movie. Read more

Amit Shah to tour Kittur-Karnataka region on Saturday

Union home minister Amit Shah will tour Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi in Karnataka on Saturday to attend various events and take part in a roadshow organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

Pakistani actor slams Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu for 'poor research': We don’t wear skull caps, surma, tawiz...

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui spoke about the 'misrepresentation' of Pakistanis in Bollywood films in a new Instagram post. Read more

Masaba Gupta’s wedding look is all about ‘the union of tradition and freedom’

Congratulations, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra! The fashion designer got married to his beau Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony on Friday morning. Read more

Tata Safari, Harrier and other models to get more expensive again

Tata Motors has once again pinned the blame of the most-recent price hike n increasing input costs. Read more

