Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Union minister Anurag Thakur's message amid row over films, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Union minister Anurag Thakur's message amid row over films, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Shouldn't comment without info': Union Min on movies amid #boycottPathaan calls

Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticised those who encourage negative comments without full information about a movie. Read more

Amit Shah to tour Kittur-Karnataka region on Saturday

Union home minister Amit Shah will tour Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi in Karnataka on Saturday to attend various events and take part in a roadshow organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

Pakistani actor slams Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu for 'poor research': We don’t wear skull caps, surma, tawiz...

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui spoke about the 'misrepresentation' of Pakistanis in Bollywood films in a new Instagram post. Read more

Masaba Gupta’s wedding look is all about ‘the union of tradition and freedom’

Congratulations, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra! The fashion designer got married to his beau Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony on Friday morning. Read more

Tata Safari, Harrier and other models to get more expensive again

Tata Motors has once again pinned the blame of the most-recent price hike n increasing input costs. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
top news anurag thakur pathan entertainment lifestyle
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP