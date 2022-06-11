Evening brief: What Rajya Sabha result means for the BJP and MVA, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra: What the RS result means for the BJP and MVA?

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the third Rajya Sabha seat — its win in two was expected given its numbers and the fact that there were no other candidates from other parties contesting them — is precisely the sort of boost that the aggressive opposition party in Maharashtra needed. Read more

Bengal violence: Mamata warns stern action, BJP chief under house arrest

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said some political parties were trying to trigger riots and warned of stern actions even as incidents of fresh violence were reported from Howrah on Saturday. Read more

Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes

In an effort to reduce smoking in the country, the Canadian government is looking at introducing mandatory warnings on individual cigarettes going beyond those already featured on packets, it said on Friday. Read more

'Had I played I'd have dismissed Sachin, Sehwag. What Pakistan did to me was unfair': Akhtar recalls 2011 WC SF vs IND

If was ecstasy for India in 2011 World Cup, it was agony for Pakistan and even more so for cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar. Read more

Gauri Khan shares pics from her Milan trip, looks for some design motivation

Gauri Khan has shared fresh pictures from her Milan trip. She visited the ongoing furniture fair, Salone del Mobile, which began on June 7 and will continue till June 12. Read more

Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; symptoms to treatment, all you want to know about the disorder

Singer Justin Bieber in a video posted on Instagram revealed he is suffering from a health condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused full facial paralysis on one side of his face. Read more

