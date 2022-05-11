Home / India News / Evening brief: Why petitioners challenged constitutionality of marital rape, and all the latest news
Evening brief: Why petitioners challenged constitutionality of marital rape, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Delhi High Court delivers a split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape. (File)
Published on May 11, 2022 04:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Marital rape law: Why petitioners challenged exception under IPC in Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape. Read more 

Political parties welcome SC’s interim order putting sedition law on hold

Opposition parties welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order on Wednesday putting on hold the colonial-era sedition law. Read more 

‘Ravindra Jadeja looked like a fish out of water as CSK captain. Was totally out of place': Ravi Shastri

Chennai Super Kings' decision to appoint Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper a couple of days before the start of IPL 2022. Read more

Mahesh Babu clarifies his controversial comment on not doing Hindi movies, asks 'why should I go to another industry?'

Mahesh Babu said last week that he doesn't want to do Hindi films as the Bollywood 'couldn't afford' him. Read more  

Harley-Davidson unveils LiveWire Del Mar, first bike built on S2 Arrow platform

Premium US motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has unveiled the much-awaited LiveWire Del Mar electric bike. Read more

What are episodic mobility problems that Queen Elizabeth suffer from; know possible causes from expert

Britain's Queen Elizabeth skipped the opening of parliament on Tuesday due to her episodic mobility issues. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

