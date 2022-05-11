Mahesh Babu clarifies his controversial comment on not doing Hindi movies, asks 'why should I go to another industry?'

Mahesh Babu said last week that he doesn't want to do Hindi films as the Bollywood 'couldn't afford' him. In a new statement, Mahesh added that he doesn't want to work for ‘another industry’ and only wants to do Telugu films. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Also Read: Mahesh Babu says he doesn't want to 'waste his time' doing Hindi films: 'Bollywood can't afford me'

Mahesh is one of the A-listers of Telugu film industry. Some of his hit films are Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

As per an Indian Express report, during a new interaction with the Telugu media, Mahesh said, “I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true."

He added, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film.”

Mahesh's statement comes a few days after he that he is not interested in doing Hindi films. He said, “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier."

Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh and Parasuram. Mahesh will soon commence work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the female star.

