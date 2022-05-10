Mahesh Babu says he doesn't want to 'waste his time' doing Hindi films: 'Bollywood can't afford me'

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh made his Telugu film debut in 1999, in these 23 years in the industry, he never did a Hindi film, despite getting many offers. In a new interview, Mahesh has said that Hindi films ‘couldn't afford me’ and that he doesn't want to waste his time doing one. Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer: Mahesh Babu is a loan agent who beats bad guys but also has a soft, romantic side. Watch

Mahesh is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. Some of his hit films are Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

In an interview with PTI, when Mahesh was asked if he'll appear in a Hindi film, he said, “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier."

He added, “I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion.”

Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh and Parasuram. Mahesh will soon commence work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the female star.

Mahesh will don the producer's hat for the film Major. The multi-lingual biographical drama is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, the movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh's GMB Entertainment and A S Movies.

