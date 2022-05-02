Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer: Mahesh Babu is a loan agent who beats bad guys but also has a soft, romantic side. Watch

The trailer of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released on Monday. Directed by Parasuram and co-starring Keerthy Suresh, the film features Mahesh in the role of a loan agent and it is established in the trailer that nobody can miss repaying interest to him. The trailer also shows how the hopeless romantic Mahesh lends $10,000 to Keerthy for her Masters. Also read: Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer partially leaked online, angry fans question production house

Unveiling the trailer, Mahesh wrote on Twitter that the film will hit the scree.ns worldwide on May 12. “Our meeting is confirmed in theatres on May 12th! Here's the trailer of #SarkaruVaariPaata,” he wrote.

The trailer opens with the voice of Mahesh Babu, who says that his love and friendship can be stolen but his money can't be. The trailer promises that the film will be high on action. The cast also includes Samuthirakani, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vennela Kishore among others.

Sharing the trailer, director Parasuram tweeted: “It’s time to pull up the sleeves and ring the auction (sic).” The project marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu with director Parasuram. Majority of the film was shot in Dubai where the makers filmed key scenes when the lockdown was lifted after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A small portion of the trailer was leaked online a day before the official trailer release. This angered Mahesh Babu's fans, many of whom appealed others not to share the footage and spoil t

Mahesh was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over ₹200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Meanwhile, Mahesh will soon commence his work on his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the female star.

