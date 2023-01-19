Evening brief: Wrestlers meet sports ministry officials amid protests, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wrestlers meet sports ministry officials amid protests, 'govt with you' message

Ace grapplers arrived at the office of Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan for a meeting with officials amid wrestlers' protest against WFI and its chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Read more

Man burned to death in rented Gurugram EWS flat; cause of fire unknown: Official

In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old man was burned to death after his rented EWS flat caught fire in fifth floor of Tata Raisina Residency in Sector 59 on Thursday, said officials. Read more

Explained: What is ‘rage applying’ and why it is the newest trend?

Move over quiet quitting and moonlighting, rage-applying is dominating the internet space now, quite literally. The trend which reportedly took off after a Tik Tok video went viral, means exactly what it says. Gen Z and millennials are aggressively shooting off applications in search of better pay and work environments. Read on to know why. Read more

SS Rajamouli on India’s official entry to Oscar 2023 The Last Film Show: 'Everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance...'

Pan Nalin’s Gujarati movie Chhello Show or The Last Film Show created history by becoming the first Indian film in 21 years to be officially shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at Oscars 2023. Read more

Watch: Shubman Gill reacts after fans welcome with 'Sara, Sara' chants during India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Shubman Gill is in red-hot form as he smashed a century and then followed it up with a double ton in India's previous two ODIs played at home. Gill, who was picked ahead of Ishan Kishan against Sri Lanka, justified his selection with a superb 100 in the final ODI played at Thiruvananthapuram and made his case much stronger by slamming a double century in the first ODI played against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Read more

A stroll through history: Exploring the Gardens of Versailles

The Gardens of Versailles, located on the outskirts of Paris, France, is one of the most beautiful and iconic gardens in the world. The gardens, which were created in the 17th century by Louis XIV, are a testament to the grandeur of the French monarchy and the wealth of the country. Read more

Web stories: Kriti Sanon in stunning bodycon dressess

Here's a look at some stunning bodycon dresses worn by Kriti Sanon. Read more

