Man burned to death in rented Gurugram EWS flat; cause of fire unknown: Official

In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old man was burned to death after his rented EWS flat caught fire in fifth floor of Tata Raisina Residency in Sector 59 on Thursday, said officials.

The deceased was a resident of Jharkhand and used to work as a driver, police said.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire and Emergency Services, said the flat caught fire at around 12pm and the man was found burned to death sitting in the bed while other family members were out.

“The exact cause of fire is not immediately known,” he said.

Kalra said they received information around 12:25pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Residents had noticed the smoke and raised an alarm. They even tried to extinguish the fire but the person could not be saved.

Prima facie, according to police, the incident appears to be a case of fire due to short circuit, but there is circumstantial evidence for which the police will investigate further.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said, “It appears to be an accident, but we are investigating to rule out any foul play. The way the body was found sitting raises doubt. Entire house was doused in fire,” said the police.

