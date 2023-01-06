Man burned to death after truck hit & drags him in Siliguri

A man burned to death in Bengal's Siliguri Thursday night after his scooter was hit by a truck that dragged him for about 500 metres, news agency ANI reported. The incident occured around 8 pm in the Shivmandhir area and near North Bengal University's Gate 2.

The deceased - identified as Ananta Das, a resident of Siliguri - was reportedly returning home from Bagdogra when his two-wheeler collided with the truck. His body and the two-wheeler were then dragged by the truck for a short distance before both caught fire.

"I came to know that a major incident occurred in front of the university. I reached the spot and found the body was fully charred after two vehicles caught fire," a local told ANI.

Police said they had arrested the truck driver and filed a case.

Thursday's tragic incident comes days after a young woman on a two-wheeler was dragged underneath a car for 12 km on New Year's Day in Delhi, in a horrific case that has sparked outrage across the country. The accused in this case admitted to being drunk.

Police are investigating various aspects of the case, including the statement of her friend.

On the same night - i.e., January 1 - another hit-and-run occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, after a delivery boy was hit by an unidentified car and his body dragged away.

