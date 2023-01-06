Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Man burned to death after truck hit & drags him in Siliguri

Man burned to death after truck hit & drags him in Siliguri

kolkata news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 05:11 PM IST

The deceased - identified as Ananta Das, a resident of Siliguri - was reportedly returning home from Bagdogra when his two-wheeler collided with the truck.

The man's body and the two-wheeler were dragged by the truck for a short distance before both caught fire. (ANI Photo) (File)(ANI)
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A man burned to death in Bengal's Siliguri Thursday night after his scooter was hit by a truck that dragged him for about 500 metres, news agency ANI reported. The incident occured around 8 pm in the Shivmandhir area and near North Bengal University's Gate 2.

The deceased - identified as Ananta Das, a resident of Siliguri - was reportedly returning home from Bagdogra when his two-wheeler collided with the truck. His body and the two-wheeler were then dragged by the truck for a short distance before both caught fire.

Also Read | Kanjhawala death case: Woman was stuck onto front left wheel, details emerge

"I came to know that a major incident occurred in front of the university. I reached the spot and found the body was fully charred after two vehicles caught fire," a local told ANI.

Police said they had arrested the truck driver and filed a case.

Thursday's tragic incident comes days after a young woman on a two-wheeler was dragged underneath a car for 12 km on New Year's Day in Delhi, in a horrific case that has sparked outrage across the country. The accused in this case admitted to being drunk.

Police are investigating various aspects of the case, including the statement of her friend.

On the same night - i.e., January 1 - another hit-and-run occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, after a delivery boy was hit by an unidentified car and his body dragged away.

accident road accident
