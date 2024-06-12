Evening briefing: PM to leave for Italy tomorrow for G7 summit, President rejects Pak terrorist's mercy plea; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will depart for Italy to participate in the 50th G7 Summit. During his visit, Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This will be the prime minister's first overseas trip after assuming office in his third consecutive term. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

President Droupadi Murmu has rejected the mercy plea of Mohammed Arif alias Ashfaq, the Pakistani terrorist who was convicted for conspiring to attack Delhi's Red Fort 24 years ago. In November 2022, the Supreme Court had dismissed his review petition, upholding his death sentence. Dig deeper

Latest News

‘Mandsaur’: SKM flays Shivraj Chouhan's appointment as agriculture minister. Dig deeper

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, deputies sworn-in. Who all made it as cabinet ministers? Dig deeper

Global Matters

Who is Cara Mund? Anti-Trump former Miss America loses Republican primary. Dig deeper

US citizen dies on Fiji Airways flight to San Francisco due to medical condition. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Barring their batting collapse against Pakistan in the second half of the innings, Team India have ticked most boxes in the two games played thus far at the T20 World Cup. Their performance against Ireland was clinical, and the win against arch-rivals Pakistan was a notch higher, especially the bowlers, as India are likely to remain unbeaten in their march towards the Super Eight. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his partner of 10 years, actor Pavithra Gowda, have been ordered by the court to be remanded in police custody till June 17. The couple was detained by the Bengaluru police on June 11 for their alleged involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy. A timeline of events so far. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)