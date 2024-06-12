‘Mandsaur’: SKM flays Shivraj Chouhan's appointment as agriculture minister

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday protested the appointment as Union agriculture minister of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh when six farmers were killed in police firing in the state's Mandsaur district on June 6, 2017. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took charge as the Minister of Agriculture at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Chouhan, a senior leader of the ruling BJP, had multiple terms as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, but is a first-time Union minister.

“The farmers were murdered while participating in the massive struggle for MSP (minimum support price) at the C2 plus 30% formula given by the Swaminathan commission, comprehensive loan waiver, and against the growing trend of farmers' suicide,” the SKM said in a statement.

Allocating the agriculture portfolio to Chauhan symbolises the ‘arrogance’ and ‘insensitivity’ also shown by the two previous BJP-led regimes at the Centre (2014, 2019) both of which enjoyed an absolute majority, the statement added.

Though the BJP was by far the single-largest party in the recently-held Lok Sabha election, it failed to secure what would have been its third consecutive single-party majority. However, with help of its allies in the NDA, the coalition it leads, the BJP formed its third successive government at the Centre.

‘General body meeting in July’

The SKM, which is an umbrella union of several farmers groups and spearheaded the year-long agitation against the three central farm laws, also declared that a meeting of its general body will be held on July 10.

“There is no illusion among the cultivators of a change in corporate policies on agriculture. Farmers must prepare for for another stint of vibrant and massive struggles by joining hands with workers, small traders and petty producers and extending across India,” it stated.

According to SKM, ‘further course of action’ will be determined at the July 10 meeting in the Capital.

