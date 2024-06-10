Modi cabinet 3.0 portfolio allocation | Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other first-timers: Who gets what

In a major political move, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and four-time former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been appointed as Union agriculture and rural development minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(PTI)

Thirty-three first-timers were sworn in to the third Narendra Modi government on Sunday, June 9, and at least six of them hail from well-known political families.

Three former chief ministers—Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), and HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka)—are joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers for the first time.

Besides, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Chirag Paswan are among the first-time Lok Sabha MPs in the Narendra Modi government who have been allocated portfolios.

Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointed the housing and Urban affairs minister in the new Union cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The 70-year-old former Haryana chief minister will replace Hardeep Singh Puri who has retained the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry in the new government.

What first-time Lok Sabha MPs allocated in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Union Cabinet

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Union agriculture and rural development ministry

Manohar Lal Khattar: Minister of housing and urban affairs; and minister of power.

HD Kumaraswamy: Minister of heavy industries; and minister of steel.

Piyush Goyal: Minister of commerce and industry.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh: Minister of panchayati raj; and minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu: Minister of civil aviation.

Chirag Paswan: Minister of food processing industries.

Ministers of state (independent charge)

Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao: Minister of state (independent charge) of ministry of Ayush; and minister of state in the ministry of health and family welfare.

Jayant Chaudhary: Minister of state (independent charge) of the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship; and minister of state in the ministry of education.

Ministers of state

Shri Jitin Prasada: Minister of state in the ministry of commerce and industry; and minister of state in the ministry of electronics and information technology.

Ram Nath Thakur: Minister of state in the ministry of agriculture and farmers Welfare.

Ravneet Singh Bittu: Minister of state in the ministry of food processing industries; and minister of State in the ministry of railways.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse: Minister of state in the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Suresh Gopi: Minister of state in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas; and minister of state in the ministry of tourism.

Kamlesh Paswan: Minister of state in the ministry of rural development.

Sukanta Majumdar: Minister of state in the ministry of education; and minister of state in the ministry of development of north eastern region.

Durgadas Uikey: Minister of state in the ministry of tribal affairs.

Raj Bhushan Choudhary: Minister of state in the ministry of Jal Shakti.

Satish Chandra Dubey: Minister of state in the ministry of coal; and minister of state in the ministry of mines.

Sanjay Seth: Minister of state in the ministry of defence.

Bhagirath Choudhary: Minister of state in the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare.

Harsh Malhotra: Minister of state in the ministry of corporate affairs; and minister of state in the ministry of road transport and highways.

V Somanna: Minister of state in the ministry of jal shakti; and minister of state in the ministry of railways.

Savitri Thakur: Minister of state in the ministry of women and child development.