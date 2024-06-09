Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan among six former CMs in 'Modi 3.0'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn-in for his third consecutive term in a glittering ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. The PM’s council of ministers, comprising 71 members in addition to Prime Minister Modi, was also administered oath of secrecy and office at the event. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

A highlight of this team is the presence of several former chief ministers. As many as six ex-chief ministers, not counting the PM himself, who was at the helm in Gujarat from October 2001 to May 2014, when he began his first term in the country’s top office, took oath as Union ministers on Sunday.

Rajnath Singh: The official number two to the Prime Minister, Singh is a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP veteran, who won the Lucknow parliamentary seat, was the Union home minister in the first Modi ministry and moved to defence in the second and previous one.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Popularly known as “Mama” (maternal uncle), Chouhan, an ex-Madhya Pradesh CM was elected by a record margin from the Vidisha constituency.

Manohar Lal Khattar: The first BJP chief minister in Haryana, Khattar resigned in March in the final months of his second tenure, paving the way for party colleague Nayab Singh Saini. The former won the Karnal seat.

Sarbanand Sonowal: The first BJP chief minister of Assam, Sonowal made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2021. He was then given the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in the central government.

HD Kumaraswamy: A former Karnataka CM, Kumaraswamy, whose father HD Deve Gowda is an ex-Prime Minister, won from Mandya.

Jitam Ram Manjhi: The former chief minister of Bihar got elected from the Gaya seat.

BJP leaders Basavaraj Bommai and Biplab Deb, former chief ministers of Karnataka and Tripura, respectively, also won the Lok Sabha election but have not been made central ministers.