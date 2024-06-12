'I would go and ask captain Rohit Sharma…': Kapil Dev baffled by India's Jasprit Bumrah treatment; 'The game can slip'

Barring their batting collapse against Pakistan in the second half of the innings, India have ticked most boxes in the two games played thus far at the T20 World Cup. Their performance against Ireland was clinical, and the win against arch-rivals Pakistan was a notch higher, especially the bowlers, as India are likely to remain unbeaten in their march towards the Super Eight. Can Rohit Sharma utilise Jasprit Bumrah better?(AFP)

But the burning question, the one thing which people can't wrap their heads around, is why Jasprit Bumrah isn't opening the bowling for India. Bumrah, easily India's best pacer by a country mile, is being brought on as either the first or second bowling change by captain Rohit Sharma, a move that has left Kapil Dev questioning the team management. India's first-ever World Cup-winning captain, Kapil asserted that no matter what the conditions are, Bumrah needs to bowl the first over, else the team may risk losing the match.

"The next time I would go and ask the captain this question because to know about their thought process, I'd need to be among them. We can assume from the outside but by whatever amount of cricket I have played or seen, he needs to bowl the first over. He is a wicket-taking bowler. If you make him second or third change or make him bowl the fifth and sixth over, the game can slip out of your hands," Kapil said on ABP News.

Bumrah not operating with the new ball is nothing new. Even during last year's ODI World Cup, captain Rohit preserved Bumrah with the new ball for only certain instances, while more often it was either Hardik Pandya opening the bowling with Mohammed Siraj. Here too, Arshdeep Singh is opening the bowling with Siraj while Bumrah came in first change against both Ireland and Pakistan.

Kapil Dev glad to see Jasprit Bumrah prove him wrong

Kapil lauded Bumrah for the way he has carried himself despite a strong and physically-demanding action, but also reiterated the importance of Bumrah opening for India. Yes, he has been effective as first change, picking up 2/6 against Ireland and claiming a match-winning 3/14 against Pakistan, but as per Kapil, there is nothing more threatening and intimidating for a batter than seeing Bumrah steaming in while opening India's bowling attack.

"We didn't think he would be able to play so much cricket. We felt it would be difficult because of his action and the way he runs, the pressure it puts on his body and shoulders. But he has proved all of us wrong and even proven that by this action itself, I can show become the best bowler in the world. Sometimes you have to pay the price, but if it comes through a loss, it's tough," added Kapil.

"So better to have that positive mindset from the very beginning. This is not a Test match. This is T20. The quicker you take wickets, the more pressure it puts on the opposition. So if Bumrah opens the bowling and picks up a couple of wickets upfront in a two-over spell, then the other team will always struggle. And then life becomes earlier for your other bowlers. Sometimes Bumrah will also get hit but the belief should be to plan with a positive mindset."