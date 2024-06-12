Who is Cara Mund? Anti-Trump former Miss America loses Republican primary for North Dakota's sole US House seat

Former Miss America-turned politician Cara Mund, who recognised herself as a staunch anti-Trump Republican, failed the bid to secure the GOP congressional primary to become North Dakota's first female member of the United States House of Representatives. Cara Mund was the lone contender from her state to win the Miss America title in 2017, at the age of 23. (X@CaraMund)

Mund was the lone contender from her state to win the Miss America title in 2017, at the age of 23. After attending public schools, she joined Brown University for her undergraduate degree and then earned her law degree from Harvard Law School. Later, she launched a campaign for Congress as an Independent.

She was competing in Republican primary to take over the seat vacated by Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is vying for the North Dakota's executive seat after Gov. Doug Burgum withdrew from the presidential nomination contest and declared he would not seek reelection as governor.

The pageant queen, who had blasted Trump and North Dakota's abortion legislation, lost the campaign to Julie Fedorchak, who garnered 46% of the vote in the state's 1st Congressional District. Mund finished in third position, with 19.6% of the vote.

Mund lambasts Trump, says 'I'll be on the right side of history'

As she has identified herself as an anti-Trump, she has been vocal in her condemnation of the former president, particularly in light of his felony conviction.

“Proud to be the ONLY ND Republican Candidate not worshiping a convicted felon during this election,” Mund said in a post on X after Trump was convicted in hush money trial.

“I'll be the voice of ND, not Donald Trump. I'll be the leader who helps move the party back to law and order. I'll be on the right side of history,” the former beauty queen added.

Also Read: Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘very beautiful’ but says she's also…

In another post, she blasted her opponents for supporting and promoting Trump.

“My opponents want to put women's healthcare in the hands of the government and care more about pleasing and promoting Trump than protecting democracy.”

Mund and 2018 Miss America pageant

She was not hesitant from speaking about contentious issues at the 2018 Miss America pageant.

During the contest, Mund condemned the Trump administration for withdrawing from the Paris climate pact.

Following her victory, she became entangled in a public feud with the Miss America Organization leadership, claiming she was "silenced," and marginalized" in her role as Miss America.

In 2022, she competed for the state's sole congressional seat as an independent. According to the Independent, she was prompted by the leaked Dobbs ruling, which signaled the end of abortion rights. With 37.6% of the vote, Mund faced defeat against incumbent Armstrong.

Mund's opponent Julie Fedorchak, who formerly served as Public Service Commissioner, earned Trump's support for her campaign, which she has boasted about on her social media accounts.