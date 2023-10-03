News / World News / US' North Dakota state senator, wife and kids killed in Utah plane crash

US' North Dakota state senator, wife and kids killed in Utah plane crash

AP | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Oct 03, 2023 12:09 AM IST

The crash of the single-engine Piper plane was being investigated, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on X.

A state senator from North Dakota, his wife and their two young children died when the small plane they were riding crashed in Utah, a Senate leader said Monday.

A plane crash outside the eastern Utah tourist town of Moab has killed all four people on board.(AP)
Doug Larsen’s death was confirmed Monday in an email that Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue sent to his fellow senators and was obtained by The Associated Press.

The plane crashed Sunday evening shortly after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Moab, according to a Grand County Sheriff’s Department statement posted on Facebook. The sheriff's office said all four people on board the plane were killed.

“Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah,” Hogue wrote in his email. “They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah.”

The crash of the single-engine Piper plane was being investigated, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on X, the social media website formerly called Twitter.

A phone message left with sheriff's officials seeking additional information wasn't immediately returned Monday.

Moab is a tourism-centered community of about 5,300 people near Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

