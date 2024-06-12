Is Joe Biden facing new trouble? Here's how son Hunter's conviction can impact POTUS' campaign against Trump

While Joe Biden hardly spoke much on Hunter Biden's gun trial, his son's conviction in the case may have devastating consequences on the incumbent president. According to Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, Republicans may jump on a guilty conviction and attempt to find means to link Biden to his son's activities.(AFP)

Soon after a 12-member Delaware jury found him guilty on all three charges in a felony gun case, both father and son issued separate statements. As 2024, the election year the US, is more about legal proceedings and courtroom dramas following Donald Trump's hush money trial, Biden's first son Hunter on Wednesday, June 12, became the first child of a current POTUS to ever be convicted of a crime.

In a press briefing, White House declared that President Biden will travel to Wilmington on Wednesday following Delaware Federal Court's verdict.

A look at judge's verdict

Hunter has been found guilty of two charges of making false claims in order to purchase a gun in 2018 while suffering from drug addiction, as well as a third charge of illegally obtaining the weapon.

The two counts for providing deceptive statements carry jail penalties of up to ten years and five years, respectively, while the unlawful possession charge brings a maximum punishment of ten years.

Following the judgment, Judge Maryellen Noreika stated that she will contact the jurors to decide on a sentencing date within the next 120 days.

Meanwhile, Hunter's lawyer Abbe Lowell stated in a statement that they “will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter.”

Reacting to the verdict, Special counsel David Weiss asserted that “no one in this country is above the law”.

What did Joe Biden and Hunter Biden say after the verdict?

In an emotional statement, Biden mentioned that he was not just a President but also a dad, adding that he was “so proud of the man [Hunter] is today."

Meanwhile, Hunter admitted that he is “disappointed” by the verdict, but thanked his family and friends for extending their support throughout his legal woes.

“So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” he stated.

The jury's decision, which was announced after three hours of discussion across two days, comes a week after Commander-in-Chief declared that he will abide by the verdict in Hunter's gun trial and would not use his power to pardon his son.

Can Hunter Biden's conviction harm father Joe ahead of November election?

81-year-old Biden serves as the head of a close-knit family that has had its fair share of personal sorrow and trauma.

His surviving son Hunter, 54, now faces a possible prison sentence of around 25 years.

It seems that ruling has little chance to have an impact on how Americans vote in the election scheduled for November as Hunter's dad's name will appear on the ballot, not his. When it comes to the case, there are no evidence linking Biden to his son's crimes. More, polls have barely suggested that the netizens are paying close attention to this trial.

However, many experts are speculating if Hunter's conviction will have any impacy on the president's campaign against Republican rival Trump, whom he has portrayed as a threat to the rule of law.

One thing which is similar between Hunter and Trump's cases is that they will run parallel ahead of the November elections as they face sentence and probable appeals.

Todd Belt, who leads the political management school at George Washington University, noted the Biden faces tough circumstances.

“He did promise us a return to normalcy, and it's not normal for presidents to comment on trials like this in such a way,” Belt said while speaking to Reuters before the verdict. “He really wants to avoid the perception of partiality.”

The decision came just hours before Biden was due to speak at an Everytown for Gun Safety event about his government's efforts to tighten gun-purchase regulations.

Republicans have long attempted to link Hunter's problems and financial activities to Biden, without providing any evidence. House Republicans launched an impeachment investigation targeting Biden, which is all but defunct.

According to Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, Republicans may jump on a guilty conviction and attempt to find means to link Biden to his son's activities, despite the fact that it has been evident that his father was not involved in any way that would have an influence on his presidency.

Meanwhile, Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy blasted Biden family, stating that “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the Hunter Biden trial was a sham.”

“It’s a smoke screen to legitimize the Trump conviction & to deflect attention from the Biden family’s actual likely crimes: selling off our foreign policy to make their family rich. Don’t fall for it,” he added.

Besides the firearms accusations in Delaware, Hunter is also facing other federal charges in California for allegedly evading a tax assessment, failing to pay his taxes, and filing a fraudulent tax return.

After failure of a plea deal to resolve both sets of accusations last year, Hunter pleaded innocent to the tax charges.