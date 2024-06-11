 Rudy Giuliani processed in Arizona in fake electors scheme to overturn Trump's 2020 loss to Biden - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rudy Giuliani processed in Arizona in fake electors scheme to overturn Trump's 2020 loss to Biden

AP |
Jun 11, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Rudy Giuliani processed in Arizona in fake electors scheme to overturn Trump's 2020 loss to Biden

PHOENIX — Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney, was processed Monday in the criminal case over the effort to overturn Trump’s Arizona election loss to Joe Biden, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Rudy Giuliani processed in Arizona in fake electors scheme to overturn Trump's 2020 loss to Biden
Rudy Giuliani processed in Arizona in fake electors scheme to overturn Trump's 2020 loss to Biden

The sheriff's office provided a mug shot but no other details. The office of the Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County said Giuliani posted bond of $10,000 in cash.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani — the most effective federal prosecutor in U.S. history — will be fully vindicated,” said his spokesperson, Ted Goodman. ”This is yet another example of partisan actors weaponizing the criminal justice system to interfere with the 2024 presidential election through outlandish charges against President Trump and anyone willing to take on the permanent Washington political class."

Giuliani pleaded not guilty in May to nine felony charges stemming from his alleged role in the fake electors effort. He is among 18 people indicted in the Arizona case, including Trump attorneys John Eastman, Christina Bobb and Jenna Ellis.

Former Trump presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump 2020 Election Day operations director Michael Roman pleaded not guilty Friday in Phoenix to nine felony charges for their alleged roles in the scheme.

The indictment alleges Meadows worked with other Trump campaign members to submit names of fake electors from Arizona and other states to Congress in a bid to keep Trump in office despite his November 2020 defeat.

Other states where criminal charges have been filed related to the fake electors scheme are Michigan, Nevada and Georgia.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Rudy Giuliani processed in Arizona in fake electors scheme to overturn Trump's 2020 loss to Biden
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On