Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Russell Brand says if they need democracy, voters should choose....

Actor-comedian Brand Russell made headlines with the latest episode of his podcast ‘Stay Free with Russell Brand’ which will premiere on Friday. The guest speaker for the episode was model, author and RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko. The duo discussed a wide range of topics which also included the hot top of Trump’s recent trial and the following conviction of the former US president. According to Russell Brand, "In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump" (AP)

Also Read: Donald Trump reacts to Joe Biden's embarrassing viral video in France after ‘controlled by evil force’ claims

‘I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump’

According to Fox News Digital Exclusive, a preview clip of the podcast was obtained on Thursday where Brand openly discussed his personal opinions regarding the upcoming elections in the US this year. From early on, the actor has been vocal about his political thoughts and advocacies. Continuing his streak the clip from his podcast with Pipko, the host said, “In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t.”

He further explained his thoughts with “They act as if a vote for Donald Trump is almost like you’re directly voting for Armageddon, like you see hysterical performances outside of courtrooms, endless MSNBC bombast," Brand continued." But I’m starting to think that no, a greater threat to democracy is this kind of technological feudalism, that tells you that it cares about you and that it’s protecting vulnerable people, all the while increasing censorship, increasing the funding of wars, increasing the division between ordinary Americans."

Further vocalizing his thoughts he told Pipko, “For a long time, Elizabeth, I’ve been concerned about the snobbery and the contempt and condemnation in which people that support Donald Trump are plainly held by his detractors. And this is while you have an administration that’s emulating his policies, plagiarizing from Donald Trump, while simultaneously criminalizing him from the weaponization of the legal system."

Also Read: Donald Trump accidentally admits he and Melania ‘barely speak anymore’ after guilty verdict

Brand also criticized the ‘liberal establishment’

Previously Brand criticized the concept of the ‘liberal establishment’ because, according to him, they spend too much time focusing on ‘small differences’ between themselves and the right wing. He suggested that suggested that despite appearing different, they were more alike than they realized due to being “co-opted by the same financial and military interests."