Evening briefing: Smriti Irani's swipe at Sonia Gandhi, IAF's C-295 aircraft lands in Vadodara; and all the latest news

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi without naming her as Irani criticised everyone now taking credit for the women's reservation bill. While speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the union minister of women and child development said, "They say success has many fathers and failure has none. So when the bill came, some people called it 'our bill', some people said they wrote letters on it, some people said they set the entire constitutional framework. Today a respectable women leader gave her speech in the Lok Sabha." Dig deeper

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special Session of Parliament. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on women reservation bill: ‘Most transformative revolution’: President Murmu hails women’s reservation bill

'Are we women less than cows that...': Mahua Moitra says quota not even in 2029

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) newest transport aircraft, the C-295, on Wednesday landed at the Vadodara air base in Gujarat, a week after Airbus Defence and Space handed over the plane to IAF at Seville in Spain, officials said. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari took the delivery of the plane, part of a ₹21,935-crore Make in India project to upgrade the IAF’s transport fleet, at a ceremony held at Airbus’ San Pablo site in Seville on September 13. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on C-295 aircraft: C-295 may be part of Air Force Day flypast; Gujarat to house 1st squadron

IAF’s first C295 completes maiden flight in Spain, induction begins in Sept

The Latest News

Very important but why do you need census: Rahul Gandhi on women's quota bill Dig deeper

WhatsApp users in India can now make in-chat payments via UPI, cards Dig deeper

India News

Women's reservation is not a political issue, it's about recognition: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha Dig deeper

‘Modi govt wants increased representation of Savarna women’: Owaisi in Lok Sabha Dig deeper

Global Matters

Won't talk about security briefings in open: Australia PM on India-Canada row Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

US seeks ‘transparent’ handling of Trudeau’s allegations against India: Report Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reclaimed the top spot in the ODI bowler rankings ahead of the ICC World Cup, climbing eight places after a terrific outing in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. Siraj had lost the top spot in March this year but has now gone past star bowlers like Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Mitchell Starc. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In an exclusive interview, Jawan director Atlee talks about his latest mass actioner Jawan, painting Shah Rukh Khan in his trademark colours, and constructing the irresistible appeal of Vikram Rathore. He has probably been to Tamil cinema what Rajkumar Hirani has been to Bollywood. He's made films, each a bigger hit than the last. After starting off with a romantic comedy, Raja Rani (2013), he went on to make three star vehicles with Vijay, inventing the mass formula that's become synonymous with him. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.