WhatsApp users in India can now make in-chat payments via UPI, cards

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp announced on Wednesday that its users in India can now complete purchases within the app itself, and do so with cards or Unified Payments Interface (UPI), depending on their choice. WhatsApp has partnered with Razorpay and PayU for the initiative (Image courtesy: WhatsApp)

“We are making it easier to complete a purchase directly in the chat. Starting today, people in India can add items to their cart and send a payment using a method of their choice from all supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. We are excited to be working with partners Razorpay and PayU to make paying for something as simple as sending a message,” WhatsApp noted on its official blog.

This was also announced at Meta's second annual Conversations conference in Mumbai by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who appeared on a video call.

The service comes to India after a successful launch in Brazil and Singapore.

WhatsApp Flows and Meta Verified

WhatsApp launched two additional features – Flows and Meta Verified – which were also unveiled separately by Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp at Meta.

Flow: With this, businesses can offer services like choosing a train seat, ordering a meal, or booking an appointment, without the need to leave the chat.

In the coming weeks, companies using the WhatsApp Business platform will be able to use this facility.

Meta Verified: Here, Meta will grant a ‘verified badge,' enhanced account support, and impersonation protection to companies. Also, the service will have additional premium features for those interested in registering with it.

Meta will soon begin testing Meta Verified and then launch it for WhatsApp Business.

