'BJP's Goebbelsian doublespeak...': Mahua Moitra says quota not even in 2029

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said women's reservation bill in Parliament is nothing but a jumla as it may not become a reality even in 2029 as its fruition depends on two indeterminate factors, census and delimitation. This is a sham and not a historic bill as what it is being touted, Mahua Moitra said."The question of women's reservation requires action, not the placebo of legislatively mandated procrastination," Moitra said. Mahua Moitra said Trinamool supports the women reservation bill because Mamata Banerjee is the mother of the bill.

“It is both my pride and shame that I stand here in India's Parliament speaking on women's reservation bill. It is my pride that I belong to the All India Trinamool Congress, a party that sends 37% women among its members to Parliament. It is my chagrin that I belong to a Lok Sabha, a house of people, that on aggregate has only 15% of its members as women – far below the global average of 26.5% and also below the Asian regional average of 21%,” Mahua Moitra said.

“PM grandly proclaimed (yesterday) that he was ordained to perform many important tasks for the country including this one and then with much fanfare the government introduced this bill claiming credit as usual for a groundbreaking move. But wait, what does this bill really say? The reservation shall come into effect only after delimitation is undertaken and delimitation will be undertaken only after the relevant figures of the next census are published. In true BJP's Goebbelsian doublespeak style, it means we don't know if and actually when we will actually have 33% women sitting in Lok Sabha. Because number one, the date of the next census is entirely determined. So the delimitation is doubly indeterminate. Can there be a greater jumla? Forget 2024, it may not be possible in 2029,” Mahua Moitra said.

