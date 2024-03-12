Evening bulletin March 12: Nayab Saini to be new Haryana CM; Salman Khan announces new film with Murugadoss

Good afternoon, here are the top five stories for you to read on March 12 afternoon. Haryana BJP President and OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini being greeted by senior party leaders Arjun Munda, Biplab Kumar Deb, former CM Manohar Lal and others after he was chosen as the next chief minister,(PTI)

Nayab Saini replaces Manohar Lal Khattar as new Haryana CM

Nayab Singh Saini will be the new chief minister of Haryana, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. Saini will take oath as the chief minister at 5 pm on Tuesday evening, this after he met the governor to formally stake claim to form the government. Saini, an MP from Kurukshetra and an OBC community face, was appointed as the state president of Haryana BJP in October last year. Full Story

India rejects China's statement on Arunachal Pradesh

India on Tuesday rejected China’s contention that Arunachal Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a major infrastructure project last week, is part of Chinese territory and said such claims will not change the reality that the state is part of the country. This was the latest war of words between the two sides over the strategic northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing has for long claimed as “Zangnan” or South Tibet. Full Story

Shashi Tharoor lauds CAA principle, says 'would have welcomed' it if...

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday backed the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over its move to approach the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Calling the Act morally and constitutionally wrong, Tharoor said the Congress will withdraw the controversial provisions of the law if it comes to power. Shashi Tharoor, however, said he would have welcomed the law if one religion had not been excluded from its ambit. Full Story

England bowling wouldn't frighten anyone: Geoffrey Boycott

Legendary batter Geoffrey Boycott expressed his displeasure over England's bowling resources in the five-match Test series against India. England suffered a crushing 1-4 series defeat at the hands of India who missed a couple of big names in their batting line-up. The visitors took an early advantage in the series with a win in Hyderabad but everything went downhill for them from there as went on to lose four matches on a trot. Boycott talked about England's bowling attack and said it was not shocking for him to see Ben Stokes and Co. suffer a crushing series defeat. Full Story

Salman announces next film with director AR Murugadoss

Actor Salman Khan announced his next film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Salman shared a picture featuring the trio. The film will be released on Eid next year. The actor captioned the post, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025." More details about the film are awaited. Full Story