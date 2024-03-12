Shashi Tharoor lauds CAA principle, says 'would have welcomed' it if...

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday backed the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over its move to approach the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Calling the Act morally and constitutionally wrong, Tharoor said the Congress will withdraw the controversial provisions of the law if it comes to power. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in the Lok Sabha. (ANI file photo)(ANI)

Shashi Tharoor, however, said he would have welcomed the law if one religion had not been excluded from its ambit.

"I consider this morally and constitutionally wrong... I'm fully in support of the decision of the Indian Union Muslim League to go to the Supreme Court against this. And I must say, if the INDIA alliance and the Congress party come to power, we will withdraw this provision of the law beyond any shadow of a doubt. It's going to be in our manifesto. We will not support introducing religion into our citizenship and into our nation's life," Tharoor said.

Tharoor said that CAA is based on a “very good principle”.

"Under the CAA, there would be fast-track citizenship for those who've been seeking refuge from neighbouring countries. That's a very good principle. Those who are fleeing the neighbouring countries, who fear persecution there on any grounds, should be given asylum in our country. And I would have welcomed this law. But the moment you say people of one religion are excluded, what does that mean? You are basically leaving out people who may also desire to become Indian because of persecution... What about people who have come from Pakistan who may have been born Muslim but who have rejected that country and who have been persecuted in that country?," he said.

The Centre implemented the CAA four years after it passed in the Parliament. The Opposition has pointed out that the timing of the implementation of the law coincided with the Lok Sabha elections.

Explained: What is the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)?

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan have declared that the law will not be implemented in their states.

The law makes it easier for religiously persecuted, non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to get Indian citizenship. Those who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, are covered under the law.

Ravishankar Prasad lauds government, says CAA not against minorities

BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for notifying the rules. He said the CAA is not against the minorities of India.

"CAA rules have been made. For this, we thank our Government of India, the Prime Minister and the home minister. I would like to say very humbly that CAA is not against the minority of the country. Its only objective is to help the Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains, who are suffering in the neighbouring countries, that they come to India and facilities should be given to them," he said.

IUML moved Supreme Court

The Indian Union Muslim League has filed a plea before the Supreme Court, seeking stay on the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules 2024. The plea says the rules will result in a “fait accompli situation” as the law will grant citizenship to only certain religions.

MHA launches link to apply for citizenship

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided web portal (https:/indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in) on which people persecuted from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh on religious grounds of six minority communities – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians-- can apply to avail Indian citizenship.

With inputs from ANI, PTI