 Centre notifies rules for Citizenship (Amendment) Act | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Centre notifies rules for Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Centre notifies rules for Citizenship (Amendment) Act

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Mar 11, 2024 06:39 PM IST

The law was passed in 2019 to fast-track the citizenship process for non-Muslims, who have entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014

The Union home ministry on Monday notified the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) over four years after Parliament passed the law to fast-track the citizenship process for non-Muslims, who have entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014, and triggered protests.

Union home minister Amit Shah promised the rules will be framed before the 2024 national polls due this summer. (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah promised the rules will be framed before the 2024 national polls due this summer. (ANI)

The notification paved the way for granting citizenship to undocumented immigrants from the three neighboring countries. The law could not come into effect as rules were not notified until now.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Officials said the entire process for eligible people to submit applications for Indian citizenship under the law will be online.

The rules were framed months after Union home minister Amit Shah promised that this would be done before the 2024 national polls due this summer.

Parliament passed the CAA on December 11, 2019, and the law was notified within 24 hours. According to the parliamentary procedures, the rules for any legislation should have been framed within six months of presidential assent, or else an extension is needed from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Union home ministry took extensions at regular intervals from the committees for framing the rules for eligible people to submit applications for Indian citizenship.

The promise of implementing the CAA was a major poll plank of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last Lok Sabha and the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal.

The Union government’s move in October 2022 to empower collectors in two districts of Gujarat to grant citizenship certificates to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries under the Citizenship Act, 1955, prompted the Matuas of Bengal to renew their demand for the implementation of CAA. BJP leaders in Bengal said this was the first step towards implementing CAA.

The Matuas are part of the Dalit Namasudra community, which migrated from East Pakistan (Now Bangladesh) in 1947 and during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. They form a sizeable chunk of voters in the north and south Bengal districts bordering Bangladesh.

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress has opposed the CAA calling it unconstitutional. The passage of CAA triggered protests with the opponents of the law insisting it was discriminatory and unconstitutional as it left out the Muslims and linked faith to citizenship in a secular country.

The Union government in October 2022 told the Supreme Court that CAA does not classify on the grounds of religion but distinguishes on that of “religious persecution”. It said the legislation seeks to undo the “historical injustices”.

The government emphasised India represents the “sole rational and logically feasible place to seek shelter” for those who have suffered atrocities on account of their religious identities in the three neighbouring countries.

It maintained the assertion that CAA is against any particular community is “erroneous, unfounded and designedly mischievous”. The government added that the CAA does not violate the cherished principle of secularism.

A clutch of over 200 connected petitions challenged the validity of the 2019 law on grounds of religious discrimination against Muslims and arbitrariness. The petitioners include the Indian Union of Muslim League, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha, TMC’s Mahua Moitra, and All Assam Students’ Union.

The government has maintained that there were sound reasons and a valid exercise of legislative powers to pick communities as well as choose only certain countries to bring within the fold of CAA. It added that the subject matter is outside the realm of judicial review.

Indigenous groups in the northeast have also opposed CAA saying it could lead to an influx of undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh. They organised demonstrations against the CAA across the region. Protests first erupted against the legislation in the region in December 2019 when five people were killed in police firing.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On