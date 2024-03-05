 Evening bulletin March 5: CBI gets Sandeshkhali case; Day Lewis to quit acting? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening bulletin March 5: CBI to probe Sandeshkhali case; Daniel Day Lewis to quit acting?

Evening bulletin March 5: CBI to probe Sandeshkhali case; Daniel Day Lewis to quit acting?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Evening bulletin on March 5: From CBI getting Sandeshkhali probe to Daniel Day Lewis' acting future, here are top stories for your to read.

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. (Sourced.)
CBI to probe Sandeshkhali case involving Sheikh Shahjahan

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday transferred the case pertaining to the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ANI reported. The central agency is also expected to take the custody of suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested last week from a house in Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district. Supratim Sarkar, additional director general of police (ADG) south Bengal, told reporters that the TMC leader was arrested in connection with the case related to the attack on January 5. Full Story

ECI's ‘zero tolerance’ directive to Bengal bureaucracy

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a set of stringent directives to the West Bengal bureaucracy in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) have been instructed to maintain absolute impartiality, transparency, and accessibility to all parties equally, ensuring a fair electoral process. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday asserted that any form of violence, intimidation, or threats to voters and candidates will not be tolerated during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Full story

India's advisory for its nationals in Israel after Kerala man killed

India on Tuesday issued an advisory to the Indian nationals living in Israel, this after a man from Kerala was killed and another two were injured in an anti-tank missile strike on an orchard in Margaliot. “In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel,” the Indian Embassy said in its advisory on social platform X. Full Story

India vs England 5th Test: Dharamsala curator to prepare pitch after discussing with Indian team management

Untimely rain, dipping temperatures and a completely different landscape are set to add a different texture to the India vs England fifth and final Test match. The series which has so far been played in very comfortable weather conditions in the Western, Southern and Eastern parts of India, moves far north to Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh for the final fixture. The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala has the highest altitude among all international venues in India and early March weather conditions in Himachal make it even more interesting. Full Story

Daniel Day-Lewis says he is done with acting

If fans are wondering whether Daniel Day-Lewis will return to acting, then the answer is an unfortunate no. At least that is what the actor's friend, and longtime director Jim Sheridan has suggested, in a new interview with Screen Daily. The director revealed that Daniel said that ‘he’s done' with acting. Jim has worked with Daniel Day-Lewis in three films: 1989’s My Left Foot, 1993’s In The Name Of The Father and 1997’s The Boxer. Daniel won his first Academy Award for his performance in My Left Foot. Full Story

