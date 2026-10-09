Evening News Brief October 9: BJP’s bypoll wins, Indian-origin woman’s Nobel, Iran’s Hormuz warning and more

Good evening, readers! Here’s your evening news brief with the biggest stories of the day. From BJP’s bypoll wins in West Bengal and TVK’s victory in Tamil Nadu to Navi Pillay winning the Nobel Peace Prize and the Supreme Court’s key directions on protests in Delhi, here’s what made headlines today.

BJP wins Nandigram, Rejinagar Assembly bypolls in West Bengal

From bypoll wins and Navi Pillay’s Nobel to Iran’s Hormuz warning and key Supreme Court directions, here are the top stories of the day. (PTI/AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls in West Bengal, with candidates Hasirani Rath and Shankharavh Sarkar registering decisive victories. Rath defeated Congress candidate Milan Pradhan by 1,22,753 votes, securing 1,64,427 votes. She is the mother of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari who was killed in May. In Rejinagar, Sarkar defeated Aam Janata Unnayan Party candidate Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) by 75,816 votes. Read the whole story here.

Indian-origin jurist Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Indian-origin South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised her instrumental role in ensuring the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Read more on her.

TVK wins Dharapuram bypoll, leads in Madurantakam

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why were security and travel restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest? Delhi Police cited the planned protest at Jantar Mantar, which was expected to draw a large turnout. The demonstration was called over alleged irregularities in electoral-roll revisions and sought Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Which Delhi Metro stations had entry and exit restrictions for the October 10 protest? The DMRC announced that entry and exit gates at 57 stations would close from 9pm on October 9 and remain restricted on October 10 until further notice. Interchange facilities were to remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi station. Why did the Supreme Court call for an alternative protest venue to Jantar Mantar? The court said Delhi needed a larger, better-equipped space where peaceful demonstrations could take place without compromising public safety or access to emergency services. It said a venue should have facilities such as toilets, drinking water and medical assistance.

{{^usCountry}} Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has won the Dharapuram SC Assembly bypoll, with candidate P Sathyabama defeating DMK’s Suganya by 9,471 votes. Sathyabama secured 66,841 votes against Suganya’s 57,370. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has won the Dharapuram SC Assembly bypoll, with candidate P Sathyabama defeating DMK’s Suganya by 9,471 votes. Sathyabama secured 66,841 votes against Suganya’s 57,370. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

TVK also won Madurantakam. DMK president M K Stalin termed the bypolls a “blatant murder of democracy”, while Vijay criticised remarks targeting women, calling the result a vote against defamatory speech. Read the whole story here.

57 Delhi metro stations shut from 9pm today

The Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night, October 9, in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district on Saturday. Following this suggestion, the DMRC announced that entry and exit at 57 stations will be closed from 9pm onwards on October 9. Read here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on metro and railway services ahead of Saturday’s proposed protests in Delhi. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said authorities could regulate train movement to prevent unlawful gatherings but could not halt the entire public transport system, stressing that security measures must remain proportionate. Read more.

Not Jantar Mantar, need alternate protest site in Delhi: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has asked Delhi Police and other competent authorities to consider designating an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar for peaceful demonstrations. The bench said the national capital needed a larger, better-equipped space that protects citizens’ right to protest while ensuring public safety and access to emergency services. It stressed that any alternative venue should have basic facilities, including toilets, drinking water, medical assistance and portable cabins. Read here.

Iran warns ships over Strait of Hormuz as tanker attacks reported

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has warned that vessels violating its rules while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz would be “punished”. The warning came after the Iranian navy claimed to have targeted an LPG tanker attempting to transit the strategic waterway illegally, with the vessel reportedly catching fire. Read more here.