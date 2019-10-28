‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:53 IST

Rescuers continued in their efforts on Monday to reach the two-year-old boy who has been trapped inside a borewell in Tamil Nadu’’s Trichy since Friday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palanaiswami and said all efforts are being made to ensure the safety of Sujith Wilson.

“My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM EPS (E Palanaiswami) regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe,” Modi tweeted.

Sujith fell into the dry borewell while he was playing near his house in Nadukkattupatti village, around 350 km from Chennai.

He got stuck at 30 feet inside the borewell and on Sunday evening slipped further 90 feet. Officials conducting the rescue operation said the well could be around 600 feet deep.

Tamil Nadu Commissioner for Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said on Monday morning that the rescue operations will take “another 12 hours”.

Several ministers of the AIADMK government in the state are camped at the rescue site. Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar, who is also at the site, said all efforts are being made to rescue the child.

People across the state are praying for the well-being of Sujith and they have been joined by celebrities and politicians.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan hoped for the child’s well being and said that keeping borewells open should be considered a crime. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth said he is praying for the two-year-old’s safety.

In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was praying that Sujith be reunited with his family.

“While the nation celebrates Deepavali, in Tamil Nadu a race against time is underway to save baby Surjeeth, who has been trapped in a borewell since Friday. I pray that he will be rescued and reunited with his distraught parents at the earliest,” Gandhi tweeted on Sunday.

